December 28, 1938-September 25, 2021
Marlene Elizabeth McNamee, 82, died Saturday, September 25, 2021 surrounded by her family. Marlene was born on December 28, 1938 in Calhoun County daughter of the late Clara and Clarence Miller of Osage, IA.
She was the beloved wife of Jim McNamee for 41 years, a mother to the late Brian Johnson of Waterloo, Joni (the late Jay) Decker of Texas, Wayne (Joyce) Johnson of Evansdale and Michael (Tami) Johnson of Waterloo. She was a grandma to many children she adored.
She was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church in Waterloo, she enjoyed playing cards with her friends, shopping and spending time with her great grandchildren. Marlene loved her family and friends dearly and will be greatly missed. A private family burial service will take place at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.