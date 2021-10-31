 Skip to main content
Marlene Elizabeth McNamee

December 28, 1938-September 25, 2021

Marlene Elizabeth McNamee, 82, died Saturday, September 25, 2021 surrounded by her family. Marlene was born on December 28, 1938 in Calhoun County daughter of the late Clara and Clarence Miller of Osage, IA.

She was the beloved wife of Jim McNamee for 41 years, a mother to the late Brian Johnson of Waterloo, Joni (the late Jay) Decker of Texas, Wayne (Joyce) Johnson of Evansdale and Michael (Tami) Johnson of Waterloo. She was a grandma to many children she adored.

She was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church in Waterloo, she enjoyed playing cards with her friends, shopping and spending time with her great grandchildren. Marlene loved her family and friends dearly and will be greatly missed. A private family burial service will take place at a later date.

