November 1, 1937-July 10, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Marlene Carrie Danielsen, 85, of Cedar Falls passed away at the Deery Suites at Western Home Communities on Monday, July 10, 2023. She was born in Cedar Falls November 1, 1937, daughter of Thorwald and Carrie (Jensen) Danielsen. Thorwald passed away when she was 4, leaving her mother to raise 6 boys and 4 girls alone. Thorwald’s brother, Bill, stepped in to help and became a loving step-father to the 10 children. Marlene graduated from Dike Community School in 1956, then attended Pitze’s School of Beauty. She worked for Martha Harper Salon in Waterloo until 1974 when she opened Marlene’s Hair Care Center.

Marlene was known for her great sense of humor and fun-loving spirit. She was a long-time member of Sunnyside Golf & Country Club where she enjoyed golfing and playing cards. She also loved playing bridge and working puzzles with her friends at Windridge, her home prior to moving to Deery Suites. Marlene was a fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and was also involved with Women in Philanthrope, the Waterloo Area Christian Women’s Club and P.E.O. Chapter KS. She loved spending time with her family and friends and will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.

Marlene was preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Jean (Thomas) Dietrick, Leonard, Virginia (Larry) Folchert, Wayne (Jane), Melvin (Toni), and Delmar; sister-in-law, Janeen Danielsen; and brother-in-law, John Wilson. She is survived by brothers, Dale and Paul; sister, Jan (Daryl) Andersen; sisters-in-law, Joanne and Betty Danielsen; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Marlene’s Celebration of Life Gathering will be from 3-5:00 pm on Friday, July 21, 2023 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Western Home Community’s Employee Appreciation Fund, 5307 Caraway Lane, Cedar Falls, IA 50613, and condolences left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.