Marlene Buchholz
July 25, 1940-May 9, 2021
TRIPOLI-Marlene Buchholz, 80, of Tripoli, died Sunday, May 9, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, May 14, 2021, at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli with Rev. Megan Graves officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Lutheran Church-Crane Creek Cemetery, rural Tripoli. A luncheon will follow services on Friday at the Tripoli Community Hall. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 13th from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Friday. Memorials may be made in Marlene's name to Unity Point Hospice, Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli, or a charity of the family's choice. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Masks are recommended at the Visitation and required at the Funeral Service.
Marlene, daughter of Ewald and Eyla (Geffert) Kueker was born July 25, 1940, at the hospital in Waverly. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church-Artesian, rural Waverly. Marlene received her early education in the Country School, rural Waverly, St. Paul's Lutheran Church-Artesian Parochial School, prior to graduating from Waverly High School in 1958. On May 14, 1967, she was united in marriage with Veryl Buchholz at St. Paul's Lutheran Church-Artesian. To this union two children were born, James and Cheryl. The couple has resided in Tripoli, since 1967. Marlene worked at Lutheran Mutual for ten years, Hawkeye Valley Agency, and the Waterloo Courier, where she retired in 2002. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church for over fifty years, where she taught three year old Sunday School for over fifteen years, and was involved in the Women's Groups. Marlene volunteered at Allen Hospital for fifteen years, Food Pantry in Tripoli, and the Tripoli Nursing & Rehab. Marlene and Veryl enjoyed attending Polka Fests in the Midwest, dancing, quilting, attending grandkids activities, and was a season ticket holder of Women's Volleyball at the University of Northern Iowa.
Marlene is survived by husband, Veryl of Tripoli; children, James (Kati) Buchholz and Cheryl Buchholz, both of Cedar Falls; three grandchildren, Erin, Kylie, and Tyler Buchholz, all of Cedar Falls; brother, Eldon (Jan) Kueker of Waverly; sister, Lavonne (Delbert) Oltrogge of Readlyn, brother-in-law, Dennis (Reyne) Buchholz of Portsmouth, Virginia; sister-in-law, Diane (John) Wolf of Tripoli; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Donald Kueker and one in infancy; and parents-in-law, Clarence and Mildred Buchholz.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.