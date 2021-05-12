Marlene Buchholz

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, May 14, 2021, at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli with Rev. Megan Graves officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Lutheran Church-Crane Creek Cemetery, rural Tripoli. A luncheon will follow services on Friday at the Tripoli Community Hall. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 13th from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Friday. Memorials may be made in Marlene's name to Unity Point Hospice, Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli, or a charity of the family's choice. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com .

Marlene, daughter of Ewald and Eyla (Geffert) Kueker was born July 25, 1940, at the hospital in Waverly. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church-Artesian, rural Waverly. Marlene received her early education in the Country School, rural Waverly, St. Paul's Lutheran Church-Artesian Parochial School, prior to graduating from Waverly High School in 1958. On May 14, 1967, she was united in marriage with Veryl Buchholz at St. Paul's Lutheran Church-Artesian. To this union two children were born, James and Cheryl. The couple has resided in Tripoli, since 1967. Marlene worked at Lutheran Mutual for ten years, Hawkeye Valley Agency, and the Waterloo Courier, where she retired in 2002. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church for over fifty years, where she taught three year old Sunday School for over fifteen years, and was involved in the Women's Groups. Marlene volunteered at Allen Hospital for fifteen years, Food Pantry in Tripoli, and the Tripoli Nursing & Rehab. Marlene and Veryl enjoyed attending Polka Fests in the Midwest, dancing, quilting, attending grandkids activities, and was a season ticket holder of Women's Volleyball at the University of Northern Iowa.