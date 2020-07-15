Marlene Bragg

(1932-2020)
WATERLOO – Marlene “Annie” Bragg, 88, of Waterloo died Monday, July 13, 2020 at Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo.
She was born January 3, 1932 in Waterloo, Iowa, daughter of James and Wanda (Colburn) Hild. She was a homemaker, woodcarver, and artist throughout her adult life.
Survived by: her husband, Daniel Bragg of New Jersey; a son, Mark Eister; a brother, Phil (Rose) Hild of Waterloo; and two sisters, Shirley Keeling of Waterloo and Virginia Brown of California.
Preceded in death by: a son, Lynn Kobliska; a brother, Robert Hild; and a sister, Jean Hambly.
No services will be held at this time. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
