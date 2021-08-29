January 24, 1949-August 24, 2021
WATERLOO-Marlene Ackerman, 72, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, August 24, 2021. She was born January 24, 1949, in Des Moines, the daughter of Lawrence P. and Agnes A. (Connor) Jensen. Marlene served in the United States Army during Vietnam from 1967-1970, receiving an honorable discharge. She married Robert L. Ackerman in May 1975; he died October 29, 1997. Marlene had worked for the Waterloo Center for the Arts for 39 years, retiring in 2010.
She is survived by two sisters, JoBeth Hammer of Des Moines and Margaret (Jerry) DeLeon of Kansas City, MO; and several nieces and nephews. Marlene is preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Family services will be held at a later date in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
