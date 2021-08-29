 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marlene Ackerman
0 entries

Marlene Ackerman

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

January 24, 1949-August 24, 2021

WATERLOO-Marlene Ackerman, 72, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, August 24, 2021. She was born January 24, 1949, in Des Moines, the daughter of Lawrence P. and Agnes A. (Connor) Jensen. Marlene served in the United States Army during Vietnam from 1967-1970, receiving an honorable discharge. She married Robert L. Ackerman in May 1975; he died October 29, 1997. Marlene had worked for the Waterloo Center for the Arts for 39 years, retiring in 2010.

She is survived by two sisters, JoBeth Hammer of Des Moines and Margaret (Jerry) DeLeon of Kansas City, MO; and several nieces and nephews. Marlene is preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Family services will be held at a later date in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 28

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News