WATERLOO-Marlene Ackerman, 72, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, August 24, 2021. She was born January 24, 1949, in Des Moines, the daughter of Lawrence P. and Agnes A. (Connor) Jensen. Marlene served in the United States Army during Vietnam from 1967-1970, receiving an honorable discharge. She married Robert L. Ackerman in May 1975; he died October 29, 1997. Marlene had worked for the Waterloo Center for the Arts for 39 years, retiring in 2010.