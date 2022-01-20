January 18, 1933-January 18, 2022

WAVERLY-Marlene A. McGrew, 89, of Waverly, Iowa died January 18, 2022, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community.

Marlene was born on January 18, 1933, in Pella, Iowa, the daughter of Anthony Mark and Henrietta (Branderhorst) Sels. She graduated from Pella High School in 1951. In 1955 she received a BA degree in business administration from Central College in Pella as well as both elementary and secondary teaching certificates while also being named valedictorian of her class. As a junior at Central, Marlene was elected homecoming queen, and during her senior year she was chosen to attend the National Association of Manufacturers annual convention in New York City as the sole college/university representative of the State of Iowa, one of only three women selected from across the country. Following her graduation from Central, she taught business subjects at Spencer and Waverly High School and also served as a tutor for many students in the Bremer County area. Marlene did graduate work at the University of Colorado in Boulder and the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.

On June 27, 1959, Marlene was united in marriage to James W. McGrew at Second Reformed Church in Pella, Iowa.

In 1975 she became Executive Director of the Waverly Housing Authority, retiring in 1993. She was instrumental in the construction of the three story, 54-unit Waverly Manor housing project in 1979. This project was unique in that it required the Waverly Housing Authority to create a separate corporation (the effort of which she led) to secure special government financing to ensure viability. It continues to exist today as one of the few successful projects of its type in the country run by a local housing agency rather than a private owner.

Marlene was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly, serving on several committees including Finance, Pastor/Parish, Secretary to the Administrative Board and Treasurer of United Methodist Women. She along with her husband also served as Sunday school teachers. She was a former member of the Waverly Library Board, Beta Sigma Phi, TTT, and Chapter ML of the Waverly PEO. Marlene enjoyed many hobbies and spent hours attending auctions (she could never pass up a good bargain), refinishing furniture, playing bridge, putting together scrapbooks for her children and grandchildren and cheering for the Iowa Hawkeyes. But most importantly, she loved spending time with her family.

Marlene is survived by her husband Jim, two sons, Mark (Amy) McGrew of Polk City and Steve (Denise) McGrew of Corning, her sister Sandy Kruse of Albuquerque, NM, two grandchildren, Allison (Alex) Michl of Clive and Ryan McGrew of Des Moines, and two great-grandchildren, Elijah and Tristan Michl. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Leo Sels.

Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 24, 2022, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly with Rev. Tom Barnard officiating. The family will greet friends for one hour prior to service time in the Wesley Foyer at the church. Memorials may be directed to Trinity United Methodist Church and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187