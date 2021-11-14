WATERLOO-Marlene A. Janssen, 86, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, November 3, at her home. She was born June 26, 1935, in Waterloo, George and Lulu O. Brink Westergaard. Marlene graduated from Waterloo West High School. She married Benjamin E. Vaughn August 15, 1958, in Waterloo; he died April 3, 1993. She then married Elmer Janssen in 1997; he died November 1999. She owned and operated Ben and Dick’s with her husband Ben and her brother-in-law Dick Garrison. Marlene was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. She was a was social person. She enjoyed playing cards, dancing, and going out to eat. She is survived by her stepdaughter, Linda M. Dolph of Waterloo; stepson, Dick Janssen of Nashua; sister, Dorothy Garrison of Traer; two nieces, Luann Long of Waterloo‚ and Nancy Christiansen of Port Angeles, WA.; and nephews, Larry Garrison of Stewartville WI and Neal Garrison of Cedar Falls. Marlene is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Benjamin E. Vaughn and Elmer Janssen; and stepson, Daniel Janssen.