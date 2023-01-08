January 4, 2023

ANKENY-Marlayna Lee Yeager, 67, of Ankeny passed away peacefully at home on January 4, 2023, after a brief battle with stomach cancer.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Memorial Services of Iowa, 4208 N Ankeny Blvd, Ankeny, IA 50023. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023, also at the funeral home. A private burial service will be held at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo in the spring.

She is survived by her children, DeAnne (Robert) Fouraker of Elkhart IA and Ryan (Dustin) Schafbuch-Yeager of Phoenix AZ; grandchildren, Zachary Fouraker and Margaret Fouraker; step-grandchildren, Marissa (Luke Jackson) Fouraker, Mikayla Fouraker, and Christian Fouraker; siblings, Marcee Marken of Cedar Falls IA and Mark (Shawn) Marken of Waterloo IA; and niece, Abby (Steve) Pasker of Waterloo IA.

Memorials may be left to the family’s discretion. Please also consider giving blood on her behalf.

Full obituary online at www.AnkenyMemorial.com.