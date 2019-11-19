Marlan “Bud” H. Theilen

(1932-2019)
NASHUA — Marlan Henry “Bud” Theilen, 87, of Nashua, died Friday, Nov. 15, at the 11th Street Chautauqua Guest Home in Charles City.
He was born Sept. 25, 1932, at his grandparents’ house by Cartersville, son of Henry Albert and Julia Hortensia (McLaughlin) Theilen. He married Janice Elaine Coen on Dec. 13, 1952, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. She preceded him in death on Oct. 27, 2019.
He graduated in 1951 from Colwell High School. After their marriage, Bud and Janice lived in Clear Lake, where Bud worked at the Brick and Tile. Bud then worked road construction and they lived several different places in Clear Lake, Algona and Mason City. Bud and Jan then farmed in the Nashua and Plainfield areas for 38 years as a team. Bud also worked several jobs, including hauling milk, both bulk and can milk, dug graves and other jobs. In 1995 they retired from farming and moved into Nashua. Bud worked for the Nashua Co-op for a couple of years before retiring for good. Bud also helped with different church activities.
Survived by: six children, Pamela (Thomas) Traxel of Springfield, Ill., Susan Thompson and Jeffery Theilen, both of Nashua, Mary (Bryan) Junker of Greene, Linda (Dale) Kovarik of Goshen, Ind., and Karen (Stephen) Koupal of Waverly; 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a son-in-law, Ray (Ayten) Harris of Concord, Calif.; a brother-in-law, Ivan Johannaber of Huntsville, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; a daughter, Cynthia Harris; five brothers, Donald, William, Harold (Judy), Ted (Patricia) and Henry Theilen; a brother-in-law, Kenneth Lubbert; and a sister-in-law Joyce Theilen.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Nashua, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory—Olson Chapel, Nashua, where there will be a 6:30 p.m. parish Scripture service. Visitation continues an hour before services Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com.
Bud “Mr. Fix it” loved his John Deere tractors. He also loved the outdoors, making things grow, working in his garage and baseball. He was a huge St. Louis Cardinals fan. Bud loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He will be missed by many.
