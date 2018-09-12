WATERLOO — Marla M. Heath, 59, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Sept. 9, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
She was born Nov. 3, 1958, in Waterloo, daughter of Glen and Doris Gnade Niedermann.
Marla was a 1977 graduate of Waterloo East High School and attended Hawkeye Community College. She worked as a sterile processor for Allen Hospital for the last 10 years.
She was a member of Raymond United Methodist Church.
Survived by: a daughter, Stacy (Ryan) Phillips of Evansdale; two granddaughters, Morgan and Lauren Phillips of Evansdale; a brother, Rick Niedermann of Waterloo; two sisters, Becky (Tom) Nehl of Waverly, and her twin sister, Karla Niedermann of Waterloo; her dogs, Scoobie and Chatzie; and her granddog, Peanut.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and a sister-in-law, Debbie Niedermann.
Memorial service: 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel. Visitation will be from noon until service time.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Marla was a supporter of many programs for animals and regularly visited the Cedar Valley Humane Society to care for and play with the animals.
