Marla M Dinnebier

(1958-2020)

INDEPENDENCE – Marla Maxine Dinnebier, 61, of rural Independence, died Thursday, April 23, at Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo.

She was born Nov. 21, 1958, in Waterloo, daughter of Robert Leroy Nelson and Mary Edna (Gardner) Nelson. She graduated from West High School in Waterloo in 1976. On March 4, 1978, she married Ralph W. “Bill” Dinnebier at the American Lutheran Church in Jesup. He died April 7, 2013.

Marla was a homemaker but also had worked at Valley Services.

Survivors: two sisters, Dana Stanford of Cedar Rapids and Sharon Nelson of Washburn; and a brother, Robert Nelson of California.

Preceded in death by: her husband; and her parents.

Services: Due to the pandemic, private services will be held Monday with burial in Old Barclay Cemetery, rural Jesup.

Memorials: to the family by mailing them to White Funeral Home, 1315 Main S., Jesup, IA 50648.

Online condolences at www.White-MtHope.com.

She enjoyed camping and spending time with family and friends.

