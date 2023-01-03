October 27, 1958-January 1, 2023

PARKERSBURG-Mark William Olson, age 64, of Parkersburg, Iowa, was born on October 27, 1958, in Waterloo, Iowa. Mark graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1978.

After graduation, Mark moved to Burlington, Iowa. While living in Burlington, Mark worked as an auto glass technician. After his father’s death, Mark moved back to Parkersburg. He then worked at Iowa Auto Glass in Cedar Falls until he retired due to his health.

When Mark was younger, he enjoyed fishing with his dad. He later took up the hobby of metal detecting.

On Sunday, January 1, 2023, Mark died at his home in Parkersburg due to complications of cancer. Mark is preceded in death by his father and a brother-in-law.

Mark is survived by his mother; one brother; two sisters, many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

At Mark’s request, no services will be held. Memorials may be directed to the family and will be donated to Cedar Valley Dialysis in Waterloo, Iowa.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Parkersburg Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com