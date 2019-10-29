Mark Weir Heininger, age 63, of Madison, Wisconsin passed away October 23, 2019 at his home.
He was born August 25, 1956 in Beloit, Wisconsin, the son of Edward K. Heininger and Mary B. (nee Weir) Heininger. He married Jennifer Seydel on November 23, 1989 in Quincy, Illinois. Mark started his career in 1978 as a high school chemistry teacher and football coach at Columbus High School in Waterloo, Iowa and retired in 2016 from Virent in Madison, Wisconsin.
In between those points in time, Mark lived, learned and played in many different places on this earth. He was a man of many skills, a Ph.D. analytical chemist by trade, but proficient in so many skills; one might call him a Renaissance Man. He was a charter member of the Iowa City Elton John fan club, a carpenter, a brick mason, an accountant, a chef, a kennel man, a multi-sport athlete and linebacker, but mostly a gentleman and lover to his wife of 30 years, Jennifer Seydel (Jenny). They lived their years together as a uniquely bonded couple, each a balance to the other. Mark was a man who was introduced by his gravelly voice tinted with a smidgen of squeak, you knew he was coming and were immediately anticipating his warm smile and an intriguing conversation. Yet, should the occasion arise, he was a lion in the cause of humane goodness. He was a masterpiece.
We miss him for all his strength and character. It is impossible to mention all those that are considered survivors in this loss. As a leader, mentor and coach so many have been guided by his stellar character at some point on their journey. For posterity sake, however, we must list his surviving family as his wife, Jennifer Seydel, his mother, Mary B Heininger (nee Weir) his sister Margot, (Bob) Olsen, Marsha, (Carl) Ramey, his brother, Jim (LeeAnn) Heininger and nineteen nieces and nephews and eight great grandnieces and nephew.
He was preceded in death by his father Edward K. Heininger.
To celebrate how he LIVED, Jenny will host a bonfire to celebrate Mark’s life at their home from 5 to 7 pm on Saturday, November 2nd. On Sunday, November 3rd there will be another party from 1:00-4:00 pm at the Celebration Barn in Iowa City, Iowa. Friends and family are invited to both.
No flowers please. Memorials in memory of Mark should go to your local animal shelter to support four-legged friends that were so dear to Mark; the National Parks Service that was always at the center of his travels; or the Green Schools National Network (GSNN) where he was a volunteer technical reviewer for the Green Schools Catalyst Quarterly, the interim Business Manager and Assistant to the Executive Director, his wife. GSNN was their legacy project together.
