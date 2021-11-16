November 14, 1949-November 13, 2021

Mark Thomas Larson, age 71, passed away November 13, 2021 at MercyOne surrounded by his loving family. He was under the wonderful care of the MercyOne staff and Cedar Valley Hospice. Mark was born on November 14, 1949 in Riceville, Iowa to David and Vera (Benson) Larson. Mark grew up in Cresco, IA and attended college in Mason City, IA. He joined the Army in 1971 and served in Vietnam receiving a service medal. On July 22, 1972, Mark married Janet Loveless. He and Janet lived the first 6 months of marriage on Oahu, Hawaii and then moved to Cedar Falls, IA. In 1986 the family moved to Traer, IA. Mark built homes and estimated flooring the last 20 years of work at BK Tile. Mark retired, November 13, 2015. He was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Dysart and the American Legion.

Mark was a faithful and loving, husband, father, and grandfather. He was a talented carpenter. He loved golf, music, and traveling with Janet, but he most loved having fun with his family and friends; especially with his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Janet of Traer; two children, Tom (Alexis) Larson of Westminster, CO and Sally (Chris) Terukina of Cedar Rapids, IA; 4 grandchildren, Jakob and Avery Larson, and Cameron and Brady Terukina; 3 brothers, Jon (Sharon) Larson of St. Charles, MO, Allan (Donna) Larson of Naperville, IL, and Jim (Brenda) Larson of Cresco, IA; 2 sisters, Anne (Pat) Larson of Ankeny, IA and Jean (Roger) Giffen of Tucson, AZ, and many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents and parents-in-law.

A visitation will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the Overton Funeral Home in Traer. Please be COVID conscious. A service will be on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 10:30 AM at the Zion Lutheran Church with burial to follow at the Buckingham Cemetery in Traer. After the burial, there will be a luncheon at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family, which will be donated to “Dollars to Scholars”, Cedar Valley Hospice, and the Zion Lutheran Church. Overton Funeral Home in Traer is in charge of arrangements. 319-478-2775. Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com