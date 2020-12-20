Mark T. Johnson

October 2, 1963-December 12, 2020

Mark Todd Johnson, 57, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, December 12, at Mercy One Waterloo from complications of Covid-19.

He was born October 2, 1963, in Waterloo, the son of Arthur and Leona Ahles Johnson. He married Julie Holub, she brought twin daughters that he still called his own to the marriage, they later divorced. He married Alyssa Anderson on July 13, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nev.

Mark graduated from Columbus High School in 1982 and was employed as an over the road truck driver for many years with his last trucking job being with First Fleet. After that he became a seasonal farm hand with Blue Diamond Farming and also helping out in the winter at Godfather’s Pizza.

Survivors include: his wife, Alyssa of Cedar Falls; his daughters, Amber (Tom) Moreland of Grundy Center and Ashley Holub of Parkersburg; his grandchildren, Kaylee, Corbin, Maliah, and Cale; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his sisters, Linda Johnson and Judy Rice; his brother, William Johnson.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.