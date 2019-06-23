{{featured_button_text}}
Mark Styve Sr.

Mark Leslie Styve Sr. passed away peacefully on June 15, 2019 at UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital, Waterloo, IA, surrounded by his family. His wish was to be cremated and for the family to have a private celebration of his life.

Mark was born to Lester and Violet Styve of Decorah, Iowa on May 8, 1949. Mark graduated from Thomas Roberts High School in Decorah, Iowa. Mark married Linda Fay Williams, daughter of Leon and Clara Williams of Decorah, Iowa in 1967. He served a Tool and Die apprenticeship with Square D in Cedar Rapids, Iowa from 1968—1972. He was employed by John Deere Dubuque Works from 1972—1990. From there he transferred to John Deere Waterloo Engine Works until his retirement in 2015. Mark enjoyed fishing, hunting, and hockey as well as Nascar and Late Model dirt racing. He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather regularly attending family activities and events. Mark passes on his family values, dedication to hard work, hobbies and interests to his family. He will be greatly missed.

Mark is preceded in death by his parents Lester and Violet Styve, his two sisters Roselyn Lensch, Charlene (Gene) Brainard as well as father and mother in law Leon and Clara Williams.

He is survived by his wife Linda, his four children Jan Styve, Brad Styve, Beth (Mike) Bromley, Mark (Nikki) Styve Jr. along with eight grandchildren Allison, Jessica, Natalie, Wren, Myka, Mark, Oaklyn, and Sylvi. Mark is also survived by brother in law David Lensch, sister in law Carol (Ivan) Reed, along with nine nephews and nieces and many grand and great-grand nephews and nieces.

Celebrate
the life of: Mark Styve Sr.
