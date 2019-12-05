Mark S. Poehler

(1954-2019)
WAVERLY — Mark Steven Poehler, 64, of Waverly, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
He was born Dec. 19, 1954, in Waverly, son of Don and Sylvia (Catchpool) Poehler. On Nov. 29, 1975, he married Lori Guhl at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Olin.
Mark graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1973. During his life, he worked several construction jobs, at C & G Office Products, Waverly Bowl Inn, and Waverly Municipal Golf Course, retiring Dec. 1.
Mark was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly.
Survived by: his wife; mother, of Waverly; three children, Nick (Kim) Poehler of Clarksville, Sara (Shad) Paxton of Shell Rock and Jennifer (Darnell) Poehler of Waverly; seven grandchildren, Kylee (Christian) Norem, Jawan, Malia, and Aria Sims; Madison, Mikayla, and Riley Paxton; two great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Linkoln Norem; two sisters, Denise (Tim) Aves of Waterloo and Luann (Doug) Brandt of Waverly; a brother, Brett Poehler of Marshalltown; and brother-in-law, Kevin Guhl of Coral Gables, Florida.
Preceded in death by: his father; grandparents, Herman and Loretta Poehler and Carl and Fern Catchpool; mother- and father-in-law, Ken and Colleen Guhl; and brother-in-law, Jim Guhl.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, with burial at Harlington Cemetery, both in Waverly. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today, Dec. 5, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly.
Memorials: may be directed to Mark’s family or Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Mark’s greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with family and watching his favorite teams, the Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings. He also took joy in family card games, yearly fishing trips to Cedar Rapids Lodge near Bemidji, Minnesota, golfing and bowling.
