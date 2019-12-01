{{featured_button_text}}
(1955-2019)

EVANSDALE — Mark Steven Knief, 64, of Evansdale, died Thursday, Nov. 28, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.

He was born Jan. 2, 1955, in Waterloo, son of Harold and Grace Knief. He graduated from Waterloo East High in 1973. He married Jacque on April 15, 1988. He co-owned and co-operated K&W Sausage company with his wife.

He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Survivors: his wife; his children, Charisse, Michael, and Elizabeth; his grandchildren, Jordan, Brandon, Annie, and Christopher; a great-grandson, Wyatt; a brother, Larry (Martha); his sisters, Connie, Candy (Roger), and Grace (Lou), and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Preceded in death by: his parents; an aunt, Isobelle; a great-grandson, Jackson; a nephew, Sean; and brother-in-law Terry Leicher.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Visitation for an hour prior to services at the church. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, Waterloo, is assisting the family, 232-3235.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to River Hills School.

Online condolences at www.parrottandwood.com

He was known as “The Polish Man.” He loved his work, and was very proud of all he accomplished with the business he ran with his wife. He was a man who loved everyone, in a big way. He loved to fish, hunt, golf, bowl and play cards.

