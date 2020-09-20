Mark P. Eyster

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1956—2020)

Mark Philip Eyster, 64, formerly of Waterloo, Iowa, died Saturday, August 22, 2020, at his summer address in Clear Lake Iowa. Although his favorite place to call home was in his truck out on the road, working for Don Hummer Trucking in Cedar Rapids, Iowa traveling across the country.

Mark was born June 26, 1956, the son of William “Bill” and Marlene “Annie” (Hild) Bragg in Houston, TX. He grew up in Waterloo, Iowa, attending St. John’s where he was an Alter Server and devoted Catholic. Mark graduated from Central High School and attended the University of Northern Iowa. He enjoyed bartending and deep conversation on The Hill in Cedar Falls at Poor Richards.

Mark owned and operated a window and siding business in Waterloo for 20 years, Custom Windows & Siding. When he wasn’t working, he was hunting, fishing, cycling and listening to music. He was passionate about cycling, racing in the 70’s, collecting vintage gear, and riding in RAGBRAI. Most of all, he enjoyed the trails and roads Iowa has to offer cyclists.

VELO was on his Iowa license plate in the 90’s. Mark Eyster’s motto in life was “keep it simple”.

Bike.