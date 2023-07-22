He is survived by his wife, Faye of Marshalltown; his children, Karen Schatz of Waterloo, Robert “Bob” (Betsy Smith) McAleer of Cedar Rapids, Jeremy McAleer of Ashland, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Matthew and Cooper Schatz of Waterloo, and Dakota McAleer of Council Bluffs; sister-in-law, Lynda McAleer of Waterloo; brother-in-law, John “Jack” Winburn of Cedar Falls; and son-in-law, Timothy Schatz of Waterloo; step-children, Leila Wolfe of Dallas, Texas, and Jullie (Dale) Reasons of Clarksville, TN; step-grandchildren, Tarah Brown, Malia Crawford, and Kinsley Wolfe, Tish Jones, Heather Smith, and Hunter Stafford.
Mark is preceded in death by his grandsons, Tyler A. Swyter and Andrew Schatz; brothers, William and Patrick McAleer; and sister, Kathleen Winburn.
Graveside services will be 2:00pm Tuesday, July 25, at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Waterloo with military rites by the United States Navy.
Visitation and Prayer service will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo.
Memorials will be directed to the family. www.LockeFuneralServices.com Locke Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.
