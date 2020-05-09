× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO — Mark Magalsky, 56, of Crystal Beach, Fla., formerly of Waterloo, died Tuesday, May 5, at home.

He was born Sept. 9, 1963, in Dubuque, son of Keith and Shirley Weiss Magalsky. His family moved to Waterloo in 1969 where he graduated from West High School in 1981. Mark was an active Boy Scout. He attended the University of Northern Iowa. Mark had a disc jockey business in Waterloo before moving to Florida to start Tampa’s first drive-through coffee shop. He then started a landscape business and was most recently a property manager.

Survivors: his mother of Waterloo; a son, Jack of Florida; a brother, Kevin (Marty) Magalsky of Hillsboro, Wis.; two sisters, Teresa (Dan) Walden of Sulphur Rock, Ark., and Susan (Jon) Nephew of Spring Hill, Tenn.; and seven nieces and nephews, Justin (Kendra) Walden, Luke (Bailey) Magalsky, Rachael (Hayden) Sowers, Abby (Peter) Simon, James (McKinley) Walden, Nicholas Nephew and Austin Nephew.

Preceded in death by: his father.

Services: A memorial service will be held at a later date; inurnment in Button Cemetery, Tunbridge, Vt.