December 30, 1961—April 14, 2021

Mark Lee Miller passed away April 14, 2021 after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He was born December 30, 1961 in Cedar Falls, IA to Lee and Donnabelle Miller.

He graduated from Northern University High School in 1980, and then attended the University of Iowa. During college Mark began an long career in U.S. Politics.

In 1982, he landed his first campaign job as the Field Staff Coordinator for Cooper Evans for Congress. In 1987, he became the Director of Finance for the Republican Party of Iowa and during his tenure there initiated the now nationally recognized Iowa Straw Pole. Mark also held the positions of Deputy Finance Chairman at the Republican National Committee; Deputy Co-Chairman of the NYC Host Committee 2004 RNC Convention; Founder and Executive Director of the Republican Leadership Council; and Deputy Director of Finance for Dole for President campaign. Mark went on to found his own consulting and fundraising company, the Buckshot Group.

In 1991 he married Deborah Minkoff and together they welcomed two wonderful children, the loves of his life, Adam and Lauren. Mark, an Iowan at heart, lived 30+ years in the Washington, D.C area but was lucky to come home to Iowa in his last years.