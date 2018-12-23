(1968-2018)
WATERLOO — Mark L. Wellner, 50, of Waterloo, died Friday, Dec. 21, at Ravenwood Specialty Care.
He was born June 17, 1968, in Waterloo, son of Cletus and Mary Ann Mentel Wellner.
Mark attended River Hills and was employed with Goodwill Industries.
Survived by: his parents of Waterloo; four brothers, Pat (Brenda) Wellner of Washburn, Jim (Jill) Wellner and Paul Wellner, both of Waterloo, and Tim Wellner of Fairbank; two sisters, Sandy Wellner of Waterloo and Sue Olson of Owatonna, Minn.; two nephews, two nieces, and a great nephew.
Preceded in death by: a nephew, Nicholas Wellner.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 28, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation will continue for one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
