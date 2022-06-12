November 9, 1956-June 2, 2022

DIKE-Mark L. Klinehart, 65, Dike, died Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Mark was born November 9, 1956 in Cedar Falls to Marlys (Kruger) and the late Roy Klinehart. He graduated from UNI with a B.A. in Political Science in 1979. Mark married Kris Winter on May 31,1980 at Nazareth Lutheran Church. The couple was blessed with two sons, Michael and Matthew. He worked in the financial services industry throughout his life.

Quiet and unassuming, Mark had a keen intellect and quick wit. He was happiest when he was with his family and playing golf or pursuing anything related to golf. He and his golfing partner and friend for over twenty years, Joe Hutchison, enjoyed one another’s company while playing the links. Mark was, as was so often was said of him, “a good man”. His family adored him. He will be deeply missed.

Mark is survived by his wife of 42 years; sons, Michael (Lindsay) and Matthew (Alicia) Klinehart; grandchildren, Landyn, Nolyn, Jordyn and Brooks; mother, Marlys Klinehart; sister, Lori (Craig) Hilpipre; niece and nephew, Chelsea (Wes) Sindt and Will (Kayla) Hilpipre; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Floyd and Sherry Winter; sister-in-law, Stacey Winter; and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Mark Winter.

The funeral service for Mark will be at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Nazareth Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 5:00 until 7:30 PM on Tuesday, June 14 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home; resuming at 9:30 AM until the time of service on Wednesday at the church. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Memorials may be directed to the family for a future charitable donation.