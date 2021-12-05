Mark Kenneth Petersen

February 28, 1957- November 30, 2021

DENVER-Mark Kenneth Petersen, 64, of Denver, Iowa, died on November 30, 2021, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Mark was born February 28, 1957, in Riverton, WY, the son of Kenneth and Mary Lou (Post) Petersen. Mark's family moved to Sioux City, IA, in 1967, and Whiting, IA in 1971. After graduation, Mark joined the Air Force and was stationed at Loring AFB, ME and Offutt AFB, NE. He served about two years in the Strategic Air Command Elite Guard, then left active service and attended Iowa State University, earning his BSEE and MSEE degrees.

While in Ames, Mark met his beautiful, wonderful wife Donna Irwin. They were married in 1983.

In 1985, Mark accepted a position in semiconductor research and development at IBM in East Fishkill, NY. While in NY, they adopted their two precious daughters, Amber and Arielle. Church was a central part of their lives. They lived in NY until 2008 then moved back to IA to assist in caring for aging parents. Mark continued working remotely for IBM until retiring in 2015, then worked remotely for GlobalFoundries, another microelectronics fabrication company, retiring in 2020.

The most important priority in Mark's life was his faith in Jesus Christ, whom he asked into his life at 21 years of age while stationed at Loring AFB. Mark sought the Lord's guidance at every step in his life, including what degree to major in, who to marry, where to live, what job to take, how to spend money, and countless other aspects. Mark knew he was in Christ and Christ was in him. He was blessed to serve as elder and teacher for many years. Mark also enjoyed volunteering with Love INC and helping participants.

Mark is survived by his wife Donna, daughters Amber and Arielle, his sister Sue Carlisle, and his brother Kevin Petersen. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Mary Lou Petersen, and his brother Jay Petersen.

Service times are Tuesday, December 7 at 11:00 at Prairie Lakes Church in Cedar Falls, IA.

Details on Richardson website.