Mark K. Lowin

Mark Kenneth Lowin, 59, of Cedar Falls, IA, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, as the result of a massive stroke.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 pm on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E 39th St, Independence, MO 64055. Funeral service will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10:30 am at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Lindy, NE, and burial will occur at the Bloomfield, NE cemetery.
Mark was one of two children born to Kenneth and Audrey (Barger) Lowin on September 19, 1959 in Waterloo, IA. After finishing high school in Cedar Falls, IA, Mark attended the University of Northern Iowa, receiving a Bachelor of Arts in Industrial Technology with a minor in Art. Soon after graduation, Mark began his career as a millwright and welder, a skilled trade which he mastered and worked in for over 30 years.
In 1988, while visiting some friends in Kansas City, Mark was introduced to Maria Pluchino and they married in 1991. A year later, the couple welcomed a son, William, and the family settled in Independence, MO.
Mark was a talented individual who could fix almost anything he put his mind to, including motorcycles, cars and anything mechanical. He enjoyed working, whether in the yard or at work welding. He was also artistically gifted and very creative, as displayed in his pottery. Mark was an outdoors guy; he loved fishing, golf, yard work and grilling. He was immensely proud of his son, William, and loved being with him and the rest of the family. He was a devoted dad, spending time with William to teach him both the ‘fixing’ talent, as well as how to enjoy many activities such as dirt bike riding, drag racing and fishing and golfing. Mark was a free spirit and a hard worker who would give his last penny away if someone needed it. His family remembers him as being spontaneous and adventurous, always taking the long, scenic route wherever he went, and exploring new places. Mark’s family will miss him immensely.
Mark is survived by his wife, Maria Lowin; son, William (Regan) Lowin; granddaughter, Tayten Lowin; mother, Audrey; sister, Lynda Lowin; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Lowin.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Chapel 816-373-3600)
