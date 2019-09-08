Mark Jensen

(1957-2019)
EVANSDALE — Mark Allen Jensen, 62, of Evansdale, died Aug. 29 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo.
He was born April 29, 1957, to Warren D. and Gloria M. Jensen in Waterloo.
Mark graduated from West High in 1976 and lived and worked in Texas for a few years, along with working at Hawkeye Sand and Gravel and Basic materials.
Survived by: a sister-in-law, Susan of Dysart; four brothers, Terry (Kathy) of Isanti, Minn., William of West Branch, Charles (Chris) of Cedar Falls and Michael of Waterloo; and 13 nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; grandparents; and a brother, Larry.
Celebration of Life: from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Evansdale AMVETS.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Mark (Jamaica Mon) lived life to the fullest. He loved trips to Jamaica, taking his boat, going to the family cabin, fishing and riding his beautiful Harley-Davidsons, and spending time with family and friends. Mark was always there to help. He will be missed by his family and friends.
