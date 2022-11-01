GLADBROOK-Mark Hauschildt, 70, of Gladbrook, IA passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at his residence in rural Gladbrook. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Peace United Church of Christ. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Peace United Church of Christ in Gladbrook. Interment will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in rural Gladbrook. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established. Arrangements have been entrusted to Anderson Funeral Homes of Gladbrook. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com .

Mark was born September 13, 1952 to August and Blanche (Jesina) Hauschildt Jr. in Marshalltown, IA. He graduated from Gladbrook High School in 1970. Mark served his country in the United States Army. He farmed his entire life in the rural Gladbrook area. Mark was a member of Peace United Church of Christ. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan. Mark enjoyed watching NASCAR racing and attended many Daytona 500 races. He loved to garden and gave much of his produce away to friends. Mark’s true passion was farming and he took great pride in how his farm looked. He was kind, compassionate, and had a heart of gold and it showed in how he gave back and supported his community. Mark participated in many RAGBRAI’s over the years. He had a love for animals and will be missed by his dog.