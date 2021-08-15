June 11, 1961-August 10, 2021

CEDAR RAPIDS-Mark Gutknecht, 60, of Cedar Rapids passed away at home on August 10, 2021. He was born in Cedar Falls on June 11, 1961, to Richard & Bernice (Bloch) Gutknecht. Mark graduated from Dike High School with the Class of 1979, then attended Brown Institute of Broadcasting in Minneapolis, MN, where he earned a degree in Advance TV Techniques. He worked for KGAN as a Master Control Operator for 41-1/2 years. He enjoyed refereeing volleyball for the Iowa Girls High Schools for over 32 years. In addition, he worked for the Cedar Rapids Rough Riders, Paramount Theater, McGrath Amphitheater and Cedar Rapids Power House. Despite a busy schedule, Mark was never too busy for his family.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Rita Gutknecht; and great-niece, Hope Ohrt. He is survived by 2 sisters, Bev (Gary) Bearbower of Center Point and Roxann (Doug Jungling) Blum of Dike; 6 nieces and nephews; 12 great-nieces and great-nephews; 4 great-greats; and a good family friend, Dave Albright.

Mark’s funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, August 16, 2021, with an hour of visitation prior to the service as well as visitation Sunday afternoon from 3-5 pm all at River’s Edge Church in Waterloo. Private burial will follow at a later date at Zion Lutheran Cemetery of Hudson. Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com and memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.