(1942-2019)
CEDAR FALLS – Mark F. Holst, 76, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, March 9, at Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls.
He was born April 19, 1942, in Forest City, son of James and Viva (Osheim) Holst. He married JoAnn Johnston on June 17, 1967, at the Methodist Church in Forest City.
Mark graduated from Lake Mills High School in 1960. After high school he attended the National School of Meat Cutting in Toledo, Ohio, and later went on to get his accounting degree. Mark served in the Army National Guard for several years, primarily during the Vietnam War era. His love of working outside lead him to Kirk Gross Co. where he retired from there as a construction superintendent.
Mark was a longtime member of Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. He was also a past member of the Kiwanis Club.
Survivors: his wife; a daughter, Lindy (Vaughn) Mathis of Rochester, Minn.; a granddaughter, Ryana; a grandson, Layton; four brothers, Dean (Priscilla) of Kiester, Minn., Ralph (Lois) of Forest City, Don of Lake Mills, and Gary (Mariann) of Leland; along with several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: a nephew, Todd Holst, and a sister-in-law, Lois Holst.
Memorial Services: 11 a.m. Friday, March 15, at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. Inurnment will be in Oakland Cemetery in Forest City at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Memorials: to Unity Point Hospice or to the family.
Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com
