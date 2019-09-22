(1967-2019)
WATERLOO – Mark F. Collins, 52, of Waterloo, formerly of Hudson, died Wednesday, Sept. 18, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
He was born Jan. 15, 1967, in Waterloo, son of Francis and Mary Cornwell Collins.
Mark had been employed with Waterloo Walmart, the city of Hudson and Bergmeier Sanitation in Hudson.
Survivors: a brother, Matthew (Claudia) Collins of Benson, N.C.; a sister, Patricia (Dallas) Back of Evansdale; and two nieces, Dawn and Rebecca Back.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Services: A graveside service was Friday, Sept. 20, at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street assisted the family.
Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
