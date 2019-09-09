{{featured_button_text}}
Mark Brinkman

Mark F. Brinkman

(1944-2019)

JANESVILLE — Mark F. Brinkman, 74, of Janesville and formerly of Allison, died Friday, Sept. 6, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.

He was born Sept. 29, 1944, in Charles City, son of Gesina Christina (Eilers) and Chris J. Brinkmam. He graduated from Allison High School in 1962. Mark then entered the U.S. Air Force where he served until his honorable discharge in 1966. On Aug. 5, 1967, Mark married Linda L. Lantz at Methodist Church in Greene.

Mark started work at John Deere in 1966, retiring in June of 2004. Prior to retiring, Mark was proud of his final project with Deere where he traveled to Toronto, Canada, as a consultant in the design of the robotic cab weld line. Mark also worked as the YWCA Camp Ranger and then the caretaker at the Girl Scouts camp, both near Janesville.

He was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Janesville and served on the Janesville City Council for many years.

Survivors: his wife; three children, Michelle Lehr of Janesville,, Kris Brinkman of Waverly, and Sara (Brad Johnson) Mullinix of Hazleton; four grandchildren, Shelby, Dawson, Lillian and Jameson; and a brother, Darrel (Janell) Brinkman of Hampton.

Preceded in death by: his parents; stepfather, Bill Schneiderman; and a grandson, Taylor Lehr.

Memorial Services: Per his wishes, Mark’s body has been cremated. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Messiah Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, is assisting the family, 352-1187.

Memorials: to the family for later designation.

Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.

He enjoyed fishing and H.O. model trains. But most of all, Mark loved time with his grandkids and family time, especially at the lake.

