Mark Edward Mershon

  • 0
Mark Edward Mershon

October 17, 1952-October 6, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Mark Edward Mershon, 68, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at MercyOne-Cedar Falls. A Celebration of Mark’s life will occur at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Salvation Army. Online condolences may be directed to: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com

