Mark Edward Haynes (born Mark Edward Hayungs) passed away unexpectedly at his home in Federal Way, WA August 26th, 2022, at the age of 68. Born and raised in Iowa, Mark was a graduate of West High School in Waterloo, Iowa, class of 1971, known to close friends by the nickname “Breeze”. After high school, Mark served in the US Army before planting his home base in the Pacific Northwest. Excelling professionally as a contractor, his lifelong passions and talents were many, including his genius ability to renovate various spaces and antique cars. Mark found immense joy in the simple pleasures of life, being surrounded by his children and grandson, hiking, enjoying a good bowl of clam chowder, collecting artwork, and finding great authors to read. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.