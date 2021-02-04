 Skip to main content
Mark E. Rogers
March 13, 1946-January 31, 2021

Mark E. Rogers, 74, of Waterloo, died on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics. He was born Mar. 13, 1946 in Waterloo, the son of Glenn and Edith (Moore) Rogers. He graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1965. Mark served in the US Air Force. Mark married Shirley Reichen October 30, 1970. He worked at John Deere as a CNC operator retiring in 2006. Mark enjoyed woodworking, drawing, and watercolor painting, and was also an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan and enjoyed NASA and astronomy. He loved to spend time with his family and help take care of his grand dog Princess Puppers.

Mark E. Rogers is survived by: wife, Shirley of Cedar Falls; daughter, Kimberly Rogers of Waterloo; two sons, Scott Rogers and Jeff Rogers, both of Des Moines; granddaughter, Marie Rogers; sister, Nyra Carlson of Grimes; and brother, Chuck Rogers of Marshalltown. He is preceded in death by his brother Lee Rogers and sister, Elma Tyson.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM Friday until time of service. Service: 10:00 AM on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, Waterloo. Military rites by: US Air Force Honor Guard and Cedar Falls AMVETS post #49. Burial: Mount Olivet Cemetery, Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to Family. Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

