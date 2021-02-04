Mark E. Rogers, 74, of Waterloo, died on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics. He was born Mar. 13, 1946 in Waterloo, the son of Glenn and Edith (Moore) Rogers. He graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1965. Mark served in the US Air Force. Mark married Shirley Reichen October 30, 1970. He worked at John Deere as a CNC operator retiring in 2006. Mark enjoyed woodworking, drawing, and watercolor painting, and was also an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan and enjoyed NASA and astronomy. He loved to spend time with his family and help take care of his grand dog Princess Puppers.