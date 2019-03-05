Try 3 months for $3
Mark E. Brown

(1964-2019)

ELK RUN HEIGHTS — Mark Edward Brown, 54, of Elk Run Heights, died Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Midwestern Regional Cancer Treatment Center of America in Zion, Ill.

He was born Sept. 12, 1964, in Mason, Mich., son of Clarence and Barbara (Howery) Brown. He married Julie Weber on Feb. 24, 1990, in Waterloo.

Mark was a 1983 graduate of Cedar Falls High School and attended Hawkeye Community College. He was a welder, CNC machinist and tester at Universal Industries for several years.

Survived by: his wife; a daughter, Megan (Cory) Harvey of Independence; a son, Thomas Brown of Ames; and his mother, Barbara Brown of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: his father; and a sister, Stasi Brown.

Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls, with private burial at a later date. Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and one hour before service at the funeral home.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Roads to Trails UTV Club, Manchester, Iowa (www.facebook.com/roadstotrails).

Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

He was a member of Roads to Trails UTV Club and enjoyed trap shooting, motorcycles and hunting. In memory of Mark, the family encourages friends to wear Tropical/Loud shirts to his visitation and service.

the life of: Mark E. Brown
