July 6, 1963-January 24, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Mark D. Getty, 58, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 at MercyOne Waterloo.

He was born July 6, 1963, in Waterloo, son of Harold E. and Carol Livesey Getty.

Mark attended Waterloo East High School and was employed at GMT Corporation as a CNC Preventive Maintenance Mechanic in Waverly.

Survivors include: four children, Jonathan Getty of Brooklyn, Iowa, Lindsy Getty (Bryan Haskin) of Fairbank, Thomas Getty of Cedar Falls and Muriel Getty of Cedar Falls; six grandchildren; his mother, Carol Getty of Waterloo; brother-in-law, Neil Hammargren of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by his father; a sister Deborah Hammargren; and his grandparents.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

