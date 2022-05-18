June 26, 1958-May 13, 2022

WATERLOO-Mark C. Cutsforth, 63, of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022 at Mercy One Medical Center in Waterloo, IA.

Following Mark's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Public visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Hagarty Waychoff Grarup South Street location. There will be a short service beginning at 1:00 p.m. followed by burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed in Mark's name to his family, which will be later designated to the Cedar Bend Human Society.

Mark Charles Cutsforth was born on June 26, 1958 in Waterloo, IA the son of Charles Duane and Carolee Alice (Bailey) Cutsforth. He was raised and educated in the Waterloo school district and graduated from Waterloo West High School with the class of 1976. On May 21, 1983, Mark was united in marriage to Shari Knight at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo. From this union the couple was blessed with two daughters: Brianna and Elizabeth.

Mark was a hardworking man who dedicated many years, working for Leisure Service Parks Department in Waterloo, Iowa before retiring on May 19, 2017. Mark took so much pride each and every day knowing he was making Waterloo Parks beautiful and safe for everyone to enjoy. Mark had many passions in his life but his love for music was on the top of his list. He really had a wide variety of music that he enjoyed but his go to was 70’s classic rock. Pink Floyd was number one on the list. Mark also loved building model cars and spending his favorite time of the Christmas season with his family, frosting cookies and making memories. His biggest passion however was his family. Mark loved his family more than anything in this world and he will be truly missed.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife: Shari Cutsforth, two daughters: Bri Cutsforth and Liz (Matt) McCarty; two granddaughters: Savannah Larson and Paisley McCarty; his father: Charles Cutsforth; two brothers: Craig (Penny) Cutsforth and Todd Cutsforth; mother-in-law: Caryl Bienfang; four brother in laws and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Carolee Cutsforth; paternal and maternal grandparents and his four legged furry companion “Baby”.