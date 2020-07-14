(1948-2020)
Mark B. Anderson passed away at Regional Healthcare Services of Howard County in Cresco, IA at the age of 72. He was born in Storm Lake, IA on January 11, 1948 and was raised on the family farm in Albert City, IA. Mark was the son of Martin O. and Gladys (Peterson) Anderson. He graduated from Albert City Truesdale High School in 1966 and from St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN in 1970 with a major in History. He went to study law at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN. He passed the bar in Iowa and Tennessee in 1973 and accepted a position practicing law in Cresco. After running and being elected to Howard County Attorney for two non-consecutive terms, he established his own law office and had a general law practice with an emphasis on criminal defense. At the beginning of his first campaign for Howard County Attorney, he met his future wife, Karen Nelson. They were married in 1976 and raised their family in Cresco. He retired from his law practice in 2018.
In addition to practicing law, he was involved in Kiwanis and served as president of the noon chapter and Lt. Governor of the Iowa-Nebraska Kiwanis Club. He was co-chair of the Howard County Republicans, and most recently a member of the Howard County Democratic Central Committee after parting ways with the Republican party. He enjoyed community service, woodworking, gardening, and taking his Chevelle Super Sport to cruises and car shows. He was an avid reader and a fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes, Minnesota Twins and Waterloo Blackhawks hockey.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Anderson; his son, Timothy (Tiffany) Anderson of Marysville, KS; daughter, Brooke (Shaun) McGehee of Geneva, IL; Sister-in-law Kimberly (John) Aldrich of Savage, MN and four grandchildren Allison, William, James, and Andrew. He is also survived by his nephews John(Linda) Buan of Maple Grove, MN and their children Jack, Olivia and Sam; Steve (Kristi) Buan of Chanhassen, MN and their children Thomas and Anna; and niece Brenda (Mike) Dion of Waxhaw, NC and their children Matthew and Victoria.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Vernice Buan; brother-in-Law, Orion Buan; and infant brother, Larry Anderson.
Memorials may be directed to Regional Healthcare Services of Howard County in Cresco.
Private family services will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the United Methodist Church in Cresco with Pastor Derrick Okine officiating. Burial will take place at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Cresco. Lindstrom Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.