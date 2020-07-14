Mark B. Anderson passed away at Regional Healthcare Services of Howard County in Cresco, IA at the age of 72. He was born in Storm Lake, IA on January 11, 1948 and was raised on the family farm in Albert City, IA. Mark was the son of Martin O. and Gladys (Peterson) Anderson. He graduated from Albert City Truesdale High School in 1966 and from St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN in 1970 with a major in History. He went to study law at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN. He passed the bar in Iowa and Tennessee in 1973 and accepted a position practicing law in Cresco. After running and being elected to Howard County Attorney for two non-consecutive terms, he established his own law office and had a general law practice with an emphasis on criminal defense. At the beginning of his first campaign for Howard County Attorney, he met his future wife, Karen Nelson. They were married in 1976 and raised their family in Cresco. He retired from his law practice in 2018.