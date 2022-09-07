October 27, 1966-September 3, 2022

JESUP–Mark Allen McMartin, 55 years old of Jesup, IA, died Saturday, September 3, 2022, at his father’s home in rural Jesup at Littleton.

Services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, September 8, 2022, at White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 7th from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home and also for an hour before services on Thursday. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Littleton Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

Mark was born October 27, 1966, in Waterloo, IA, the son of Nyle Ronald McMartin and Sharon Lorraine (FiField) McMartin. He graduated from Jesup High School with the class of 1985. In June of 1995, he and Kristine Heather McAtee were married in Jesup. They later divorced. Mark worked as a welder. He was currently employed at Geater Manufacturing in Independence, IA. Mark was a fisherman at heart and could make any fish fry a feast, he excelled in high school sports and enjoyed following football.

Mark is survived by two sons, Mitch McMartin of Rowley, IA and Lane McMartin (Aaliyah Meek) of Hazleton, IA; one granddaughter, Leila; his father, Nyle McMartin of Jesup; one brother, Mike McMartin of Jesup; and nephews, Sid McMartin and Jacob (Ally) McMartin.

His mother, Sharon; and one brother, Nyle McMartin, Jr., preceded him in death.

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is in charge of the arrangements.