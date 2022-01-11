November 26, 1952-January 1, 2022

Mark Alan Franklin, 69, died peacefully on January 1, 2022, surrounded by family at Allen Hospital in Waterloo, IA.

Mark was born November 26, 1952, to Owen and Dicey Franklin in Indianapolis, IN. He graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in Anthropology and quickly threw himself into social work because “people always need helping.” Mark worked in refugee resettlement, where his lifelong focus on others and his curiosity about other cultures and walks of life served him well.

Mark met Cyndie, the love of his life, while attending a professional conference in Cedar Rapids. They married in 1977 and enjoyed 44 years of marriage. He became a father in 1983 with the birth of Elizabeth (Liz) and welcomed Kathryn (Kate) in 1986. Following a career change to pharmaceutical sales, Mark made his home in Cedar Falls, Iowa, for over 32 years with Cyndie and their daughters. His family remembers him as a man who loved to make us laugh and taught us innumerable lessons about how to build a fulfilling life.

An enduring love of music led to Mark’s lifelong status as an audiophile. His creativity took many forms over the years, but always included drawing and a discerning eye for art in all its forms. Mark used his well-known sense of humor to bring joy to the people he cared about every day.

Mark died following a ten-month battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, daughters, sons-in-law John Loomis (Liz) and Peter Brune (Kate), grandchildren Hannah Loomis, Owen Loomis, Alan Brune and Eleanor Brune, brothers Randy and Jeff Franklin, sister Becky Johnson Loftstedt, stepmother Joyce Franklin, and too many friends to count. He joins parents Owen and Dicy Franklin, father- and mother-in-law Dean and Neia Jackson, and brother-in-law Kirk Jackson in the great beyond.

A celebration of Mark’s life will be held later this spring or early summer. The family requests that memorials be directed to a local food bank, Amnesty International, or the hospice of your choice.

You left the world a better place than you found it, Mark. Now it’s time to take it easy. You deserve it.