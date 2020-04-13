(1966-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Mark A. Roethler, 53, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, April 9, at home.
He was born June 3, 1966, in Waterloo, son of Paul and Judy Owens Roethler. He married Dana Rottinghaus on July 12, 2008, in Waterloo.
Mark graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1984 and attended Hawkeye Community College. Mark had been employed as a civil engineer at Wayne Claassen Engineering & Surveying since 1988.
Survivors: his wife; three daughters, Meredith (Austin) Nedelcoff of Coralville, Hannah Roethler of Hiawatha and Olivia Rottinghaus of Cedar Falls; his parents of Waterloo; a sister, Julie (Darin) Kacher of Jenks, Okla.; a brother-in-law, Darin (Tricia) Zacharias of North Liberty; four nieces, Whitney Phillmann of Chicago, Ill., Jessica Rousselow of Minneapolis, Minn., Madison Rousselow of Ames and Lauren Zacharias of North Liberty; a nephew, Baylee Zacharias of North Liberty; his father- and mother-in-law, Darrell and Marion Zacharias of Waterloo; and a grandmother-in-law, Dorothy Zacharias of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: a stepson, Tanner Rottinghaus; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Services: Due to the pandemic, a private family service will be held Tuesday with interment in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393, is assisting the family.
Memorials: to Cedar Valley Hospice. Cards may be sent to Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service, 300 W. Ridgeway Ave., Waterloo, IA 50701.
Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Mark’s interests included vintage cars, motorcycles, and spending time in the garage tinkering on various projects. His family was his greatest treasure and he will be remembered for all the joy he brought them.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.