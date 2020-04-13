× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS — Mark A. Roethler, 53, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, April 9, at home.

He was born June 3, 1966, in Waterloo, son of Paul and Judy Owens Roethler. He married Dana Rottinghaus on July 12, 2008, in Waterloo.

Mark graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1984 and attended Hawkeye Community College. Mark had been employed as a civil engineer at Wayne Claassen Engineering & Surveying since 1988.

Survivors: his wife; three daughters, Meredith (Austin) Nedelcoff of Coralville, Hannah Roethler of Hiawatha and Olivia Rottinghaus of Cedar Falls; his parents of Waterloo; a sister, Julie (Darin) Kacher of Jenks, Okla.; a brother-in-law, Darin (Tricia) Zacharias of North Liberty; four nieces, Whitney Phillmann of Chicago, Ill., Jessica Rousselow of Minneapolis, Minn., Madison Rousselow of Ames and Lauren Zacharias of North Liberty; a nephew, Baylee Zacharias of North Liberty; his father- and mother-in-law, Darrell and Marion Zacharias of Waterloo; and a grandmother-in-law, Dorothy Zacharias of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: a stepson, Tanner Rottinghaus; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.