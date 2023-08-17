September 14, 1960—August 10, 2023

Mark A. “Mac” Fischels, 62 of West Des Moines, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, August 10, at the Kavanagh House in Des Moines.

He was born September 14, 1960, in Iowa City the son of the late Nicholas Jr. and Dorothy Phillips Fischels. He married Bernice Yearous and they later divorced. He married Sandy Carman Lacy and they later divorced.

Mark attended Don Bosco High School, he was an accomplished baseball and basketball player in his youth. Mark also enjoyed playing guitar and singing. He started his career at Rabobank nearly 25 years ago where he was the Senior Regional Credit Officer, he was a very dedicated employee and continued working until his body would not allow him to. Mark was very well respected by his peers. His time at Rabo and the relationships he made were the highlights of his professional career.

Survivors include: his sons, Drew (Jessica) Fischels and Mitch Fischels all of Austin, TX; his step daughters, Michelle (Mike) Stewart of Des Moines, Nicole (Blake) Heikes of Green Bay, WI, and Rachel Lacy of Chicago, IL; his sisters, Gail (Mark Johnson) of Shellsburg and Sherry (Timm) Staebell of Florida; nieces and nephews: Alex (Katie) Brice, Blayke (Nate) Livingston, Camryn Brice, Hilary Youngblut, Nathan Youngblut, and Tyler Fischels and several great nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 18, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville. Public visitation from 4:00—7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 17, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, Waterloo, where there will be a 6:30 p.m. Time of Sharing. Visitation also one hour prior to the Mass Friday at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the Bosco System or the Don Bosco Baseball Fundraiser.