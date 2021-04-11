 Skip to main content
Mark A. Hughes
July 11, 1951—April 8, 2021

WATERLOO—Mark A. Hughes, 69, of Waterloo, died Thursday, April 8 at MercyOne Waterloo.

He was born July 11, 1951 in Waterloo, son of Max V. and Maxine C. Orr Hughes.

Mark graduated from West High and attended Iowa State University. He was co-owner of Superior Welding Supply Co. where he was chief financial officer and chief information officer.

Survivors include: two brothers, Mike (Linda) Hughes of Omaha, Neb., and Marty (Dee) Hughes of Waterloo; three sisters, Mary (Rick) James of Galesburg, Ill., Martha (Jim) Stephenson of Sioux City, and Melissa (Wayne) Kerby of Weems, Va.; 13 nephews and nieces, Lori Bruner, Matthew (Kathy) Hughes, Marc (Carol) Hughes, Lisa (Bryon) Bennett, Jonathon James, Josh (Erica) James, Patrick (Stephanie) James, Zach (Joni) James, Jennifer Hughes, Nick Stephenson, Bridget Stephenson, Jacob Stephenson, Seaton Kerby; and 15 grand nephews and nieces, Alexander and Alyssa Bruner, Jack, Max, Caden, and Brooklyn Hughes, Hank and Jane Hughes, Cody (Jessica) Bennett, Rachelle Bennett, Samuel and Benjamin James, Owen and Annabelle James, and Cameron Clayton; and a great grandniece, Peyton Bennett.

Mark was preceded in death by a grandnephew, Donovan James, and great grandniece, Paisley Jo Bennett.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to an organization dear to the Hughes Family, Beyond Pink TEAM, c/o Jeanne Olson, 3453 Kingswood Place, Waterloo, Iowa 50701, or directly to https://www.beyondpinkteam.org/.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

