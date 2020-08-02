× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1948-2020)

Mark A. Distler was born June 20, 1948 in Waterloo, the son of Raymond and Lena (Sadler) Distler. He married Sandra Schmidt on February 4, 1967 at St. Joe’s Catholic Church in Waterloo. Mark worked at C.W. Shireys and Manatts Inc. as a shop foreman, retiring in 2017.

Mark passed away on Saturday, July 25 at his home. He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister Mariel Distler. Mark is survived by his wife and best friend, Sandra of Waterloo, two sons, Dave (Vikki) Distler of Denver and Dan (Melanie) Distler of Jesup, two daughters, Dawn (Tim) Scribner of Dunkerton and Denise (Lester) Howard of Waterloo, ten grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two brothers, Raymond (Mary) Distler of Raymond and Tom (Nancy) Distler of Solon and three sisters, Suzanne (Gary) Sankey of Cedar Falls, Jane Dallenbach of Waterloo and Chris (Mark) McGraw of Clinton.

He enjoyed traveling, racing and working and fixing cars. Mark had a hobby farm for many years. Mark was a fabulous husband, father and grandfather. He was a mentor to many and he was a master of all. He is the man, the myth, the legend.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Graveside Service will be held at Mt. Olivet Mausoleum on Monday, August 3, at 9:00 am

Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories assisted the family with arrangements. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.

