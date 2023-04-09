WATERLOO-Marjory Louise McCraney was born July 4, 1929, at home in Benton County, the daughter of John and Ida Mae (Covington) Phelps. She married Francis McCraney August 20, 1955, in Osage, Iowa, he preceded her in death on March 13, 1985. Marjory worked at a bakery in Waterloo, Clean Towel and together, she and Francis owned The TV Tap. Into her 80s, Marjory was a caregiver, some of the people she cared for were younger than her. She enjoyed different crafts, crocheting and shopping. Marjory was a 40-year member of the Eagles Auxiliary 764 in Waterloo.