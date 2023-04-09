July 4, 1929-April 3, 2023
WATERLOO-Marjory Louise McCraney was born July 4, 1929, at home in Benton County, the daughter of John and Ida Mae (Covington) Phelps. She married Francis McCraney August 20, 1955, in Osage, Iowa, he preceded her in death on March 13, 1985. Marjory worked at a bakery in Waterloo, Clean Towel and together, she and Francis owned The TV Tap. Into her 80s, Marjory was a caregiver, some of the people she cared for were younger than her. She enjoyed different crafts, crocheting and shopping. Marjory was a 40-year member of the Eagles Auxiliary 764 in Waterloo.
Marjory passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023, at Wellspring Living, Friendship Village, at the age of 93. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; a granddaughter; a great-great-grandson, and 16 siblings. Marjory is survived by two daughters, Betty (Siegfried) Schwirblat of Rock Falls, Illinois and Candace Rundel of Waterloo; seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be directed to the donor’s choice.
Visitation: Monday, April 10, 2023, from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo.
Funeral Service: Monday, April 10, 2023, at 1:00 pm at Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories.
Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, Iowa. 319-232-3235.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.