(1922-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Marjorie Wulf, 96, of Cedar Falls, died March 4 at NewAldaya Lifescapes.
She was born Oct. 12, 1922, in Hudson, daughter of Edwin and Elizabeth (Noltensmeier) Degener. She married Norman Wulf on Oct. 12, 1941, in Hudson. He died Dec. 15, 1985.
Marjorie was employed at Harrison’s Variety and was a clerk at B.E. Micks.
Survivors include: two sons, Duane (Jackie) Wulf of Hudson and Dennis (Vanessa) Wulf of Ann Arbor, Mich.; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, LeRoy Degener; and two sisters, Allene Bauer and Dorothy Wilshusen.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 16, in Larsen Chapel at Nazareth Lutheran Church, with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to NewAldaya Lifescapes, Christian Crusaders or Nazareth Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
