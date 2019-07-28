(1921-2019)
WATERLOO -- Marjorie Wolfe, 97, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, July 24, at Friendship Village Retirement Center.
She was born Aug. 24, 1921, in Fairbank, daughter of Francis P. and Della Lyon McCunniff. She married Milan W. Blough in 1944; he died April 19, 1946. She married Orrin Leland Wolfe on Sept. 21, 1951, in Waterloo; he died Aug. 12, 1984.
Marjorie graduated from Fairbank Public Schools. She worked as a secretary at Rath Packing for three years, cashier at PX Store on the Fort Riley base for three years, and the church secretary at South Waterloo Church of the Brethren from 1952-66. She also sold chicken eggs to more than 200 customers and was active on the farm for 45 years.
Marjorie was a member of South Waterloo Church of the Brethren
Survived by: a daughter, Markita Gottschalk of Livonia‚ Mich.; a son, John (Margaret) Wolfe of Waterloo; three grandchildren, Dan Gottschalk, Marcia Derhammer and Shawn Schmidt; six great-grandchildren, Nikolaus Schmidt, Nathaniel (Jordynn) Schmidt, Joshua Carafelle, Austen Seeley, William Derhammer and Shay Gottschalk; a great-great-grandchild, Noel Schmidt; and a nephew, Howard Durham of Fairbank.
Preceded in death by: her parents; husbands; a brother, Marshall McCunniff; and a sister, Mary Ellen Durham.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at South Waterloo Church of the Brethren, with burial preceding at 9:45 a.m. Friday in Orange Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Locke Funeral Home.
Memorials: may be directed to South Waterloo Church of the Brethren or Friendship Village Building Fund.
Marjorie enjoyed reading and needle work. She also enjoyed cooking for others and hosting Sunday family dinners. She won multiple blue ribbons at Cattle Congress for her dill pickles.
