February 26, 1925-April 23, 2021

Marjorie Van Hoesen Butler died April 23, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada of natural causes. She was born February 26th, 1925, in Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of Anna and Fordyce L. Van Hoesen. After graduation from Roosevelt High School in Des Moines she attended Cornell College in Mt. Vernon, Iowa, and graduated from the University of Iowa in Iowa City where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta.

In 1946 she married Wallace W. Butler. They had three daughters: Madelyn (Mrs. Richard Kaufman); Barbara, wife of Charles E. Geyer; and Joan (Mrs. Richard L. McGee). There are three grandchildren: Ben W. McGee and Brian W. McGee and Jorie Anna Butler-Geyer. There are three great grandchildren.

A fifty-year resident of Blackhawk County, Iowa, Mrs. Butler was president of Chapters IX and LK of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, president of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra Guild, president of Cedar Falls Nineteenth Century Club and a member of the Cedar Falls Chapter of DAR. She was a volunteer reader with early gradeschool children at Edison School in Waterloo and Staton Elementary in Las Vegas, Nevada. Since 1998 she had resided in Las Vegas, Nevada.

There will be no services. She will be buried in Masonic Glendale Cemetery, Des Moines, Iowa. Dunne’s Funeral Home in Des Moines is in charge of arrangements.