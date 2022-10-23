GEORGETOWN, TX-Marjorie Smith Wier passed away on Oct. 21, in Georgetown, TX. She was born on January 1, 1930, in Pueblo, CO, and moved to Southern California in her teens. Marjorie graduated from Poly Tech High School in Long Beach, and then moved to Iowa City to attend the University of Iowa where she met and married Murray Wier, her husband of 67 years. Marjorie and Murray raised five children in Waterloo where she also had a successful career as a decorator for Ethan Alan’s Carriage House. Upon retirement they moved to Sun City in Georgetown, TX. Marjorie is preceded in death by her husband Murray, her two brothers Roy Smith and Dr. Donald Smith, and granddaughter Erin Wier. She is survived by her five children, Terry Wier, Sandy Ferando, Marcia Shields, Jeff Wier, and Sally Niess, as well as her nine grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Services will be privately held in Texas.